Severe storms produce tornado in Burlington County Saturday

Viewers and local first responders captured Saturday’s storm in Burlington County, New Jersey.

A vehicle was reportedly overturned into a business due to severe weather Saturday.

Severe storms, developing mid-afternoon Saturday in Burlington County, New Jersey, produced a EF-0 tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado after a damage assesment.

Apparently a parked vehicle suffered after wind gusts lifted the vehicle and flipped it into a business on Gaither Drive, in Mount Laurel.

Vehicle reportedly overturned by severe weather into a business in Mount Laurel, N.J.

Advertisement

Folks in the area managed to capture the funnel cloud they saw as the storm passed through. The Mount Laurel, New Jersey Fire Department was able to capture the tornado churning its way through that area Saturday afternoon and posted the video on their Facebook page.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP