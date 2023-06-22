Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for portions of Delaware Valley

Severe weather is impacting the region late Sunday afternoon and will extend into the early evening hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm has been issued for portions of Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties, until 6:15, because of stormy weather parked in the area. The main threat from these storms is damaging wind gusts and nickel-sized hail. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for that area until 9:30 due to the heavy rain being dumped. Do not drive on roadways if they are covered with water.

Forecasters urge those in the warned areas to seek shelter, as damage to roofs, trees, power lines and siding is possible.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued until 8:15 p.m. for portions of Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey, as well as portions of Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. A Flood Advisory has also been issued for portions of Bucks and Montgomery counties until 6:30 p.m.

Looking ahead, storms should wrap up Sunday evening and overnight lows will drop to the lower 70s. Monday will be very warm, with highs topping out in the upper 80s, ahead of evening thunderstorms. Tuesday may also see thunderstorm activity.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY: Evening storms. High: 84, Low: 70

MONDAY: Lots of storms. High: 86, Low: 68

TUESDAY: A few storms. High: 78, Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: A few storms. High: 78, Low: 64

THURSDAY: Looking drier. High: 82, Low: 64

FRIDAY: P.m. showers. High: 82, Low: 66

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 67