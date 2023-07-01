Weather Alert: Tornado Warning issued for portions of Berks, Chester, Montgomery counties

It’s a sizzling holiday weekend, warm and humid, as some thunderstorm activity rolls through Sunday evening.

A line of thunderstorms has formed to the north and west of Philadelphia, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for areas as far south as the Delmarva Peninsula and as far north as North Jersey and the Poconos until 11 p.m. Sunday night.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for portions of Berks, Chester and Montgomery counties until 7:30 p.m.

Heavy rain is associated with the cell that prompted the warning, so anyone driving in the area should be aware of changes to roadways, such as a flooded out road.

The storm is moving about 20 to 30 mph and dumping very heavy rain in the warned area. It is slowly moving east and south and residents in the path should be aware the storm is moving in and they should take cover.

Heavy rain is likely to be an issue with the storms this evening, which would easily lead to flash flooding. Damaging wind gusts are also likely, as well as some hail.

Anyone who hears thunder should get indoors until the storms pass.

Looking ahead, Monday will be hot and humid, with highs reaching the upper 80s, and the potential of a pop-up thunderstorm.

July 4th will be hot, with highs in the upper 80s, but dry and for Tuesday night’s fireworks, temps will drop to the upper 60s to low 70s and remain dry.

>>>>For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

______

SUNDAY: More storms. High: 86, Low: 72

MONDAY: Scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 72

TUESDAY: July 4th. High: 88, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot. High: 91, Low: 72

THURSDAY: Another hot one. High: 91, Low: 72

FRIDAY: Hot, a pop-up. High: 88, Low: 71