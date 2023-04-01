Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Watches issued ahead of possible severe storms

After drenching rain Saturday morning, the Delaware Valley prepares for a possible severe weather outbreak.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties until 8 p.m. ahead of a line of severe weather expected to impact the Delaware Valley.

Strong thunderstorms, with wind gusts capable of causing wind damage, will cross over our region this evening.

The storms will move in from the west and will cross over us from 5 to 8 p.m. from west to east.

The thunderstorms, containing lots of lightning and strong wind gusts, will first move into the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and Chester County around the start of dinnertime. Then, around 6 p.m., the storms will be over Bucks and Montgomery County, Delaware County, Philly and Delaware. By 7 p.m., the storms will be in New Jersey as they head east toward the shore.

The windy weather will stick around for the rest of the night as the skies clear later in the night. We'll drop down to the low 40s.

Plan for a cooler Sunday. Highs only make it to the low 50s. The wind will add a chill in the morning, but we'll lose the wind in the afternoon. It'll be a gorgeous-looking day with lots of sunshine.

We'll have a sunny start to the week as highs go on the rise. We'll have the 60s back on Monday, and then we're in the 70s for the middle of the week. Showers return Wednesday afternoon and storms return Thursday afternoon.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: A.m. rain, p.m. storms. High: 72, Low: 57

SUNDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 52, Low: 39

MONDAY: Turning milder. High: 66, Low: 35

TUESDAY: 15 above average. High: 74, Low: 51

WEDNESDAY: Warm, p.m. shower. High: 77, Low: 57

THURSDAY: Cloudy, a shower. High: 68, Low: 64

FRIDAY: Cooler, a shower. High: 58, Low: 43