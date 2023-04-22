Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Watches issued for most of the region ahead of stormy evening

Get ready for a rainy Saturday night as morning clouds eventually turn to evening storms. However, most of the afternoon has been pleasant with temperatures staying above average in the high 70s.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of Delaware until 6 p.m. Additionally, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of the Delaware Valley, with the exception of Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties, until 9 p.m.

The main threat from any warned storm is damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, quarter-sized hail and a few tornadoes can not be ruled out.

Storms clear Sunday, but not before bringing a cold front that will drop temperatures into the 60s for the rest of the week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Evening storms. High: 76, Low: 56

SUNDAY: Typical for April. High: 66, Low: 50

MONDAY: Windy, chilly. High: 60, Low: 46

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 62, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. High: 66, Low: 44

THURSDAY: Some showers. High: 60, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 62, Low: 50