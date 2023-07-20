Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm watches posted ahead of stormy overnight

Storms will cause a messy morning commute on Friday.

A line of storms with heavy rain and strong wind gusts will cross over us between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of the Pennsylvania counties in the Delaware and Lehigh vallies and Mercer County in New Jersey until 5 a.m. Friday.

The line of storms will start first in Pennsylvania in Berks and Chester Counties in the early morning hours of Friday.

The line moves west to east, which puts the storms in Delaware and Philadelphia between 5 and 7 a.m. New Jersey gets the storms last. Plan for them from 6 to 9 a.m. in New Jersey, first in the suburbs near Philly and then down the shore in the 8 a.m. hour.

The storms have the potential to cause flash flooding on roads, wind damage and an isolated tornado.

If you want to see if there is weather affecting your Friday route check our interactive radar that zooms down to street level.

We'll stay humid during the day on Friday and more storms will fire up in the afternoon. These afternoon storms will be scattered and have heavy rain. Those storms wrap up just after sunset, which is 8:25 p.m. these days.

The humidity finally drops Friday night and we have a beautiful weekend on the way.

Enjoy low humidity and sunny skies all weekend. Look for mid-80s on Saturday and upper-80s on Sunday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, t-storms late. Low: 73

FRIDAY: Rounds of storms. High: 84, Low: 68

SATURDAY: Low humidity. High: 84, Low: 66

SUNDAY: A sunny Sunday. High: 88, Low: 70

MONDAY: A bit more humid. High: 88, Low: 72

TUESDAY: A few storms. High: 88, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Warm, humid. High: 90, Low: 74