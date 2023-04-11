Weather Authority: Severe thunderstorms dump heavy rain across Delaware Valley

Not everyone gets a storm this evening, but if you do, you'll know it!

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for portions of Bucks and Philadelphia counties, as well as portions of Burlington and Mercer counties until 4:30 p.m. The main threat of this warned storm is quarter-size hail and damaging winds gusting to 50 mph.

In addition, Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for portions of Burlington and Camden counties until 8:30 p.m. due to the heavy rainfall in the storms.

Plan for heavy rain from storms that are popping up across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware this evening. Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for training storms in the Lehigh Valley until 5:30.

These storms are slow moving, so some of these storms will cause some sudden flooding on small streams and creeks. They'll also cause some flooding on roads, particularly on roads without storm drains or low spots. Watch out for ponding of water on roads.

If heavy rain pops up over your home, avoid driving. You can track the storms with the live radar and future radar on the FOX 29 weather site. To change the radar to future radar, click on the word "past" on the bottom left and click on "future".

These storms also have lightning and strong wind gusts. Some of the wind gusts will be capable of causing wind damage. Some storms will also have tiny hail.

The storms will all end around sunset, and the radar will be dry when you're watching the FOX29 10 p.m. news, which will air around 10:30 p.m. because of sports.

There will be more storms tomorrow night as a cold front arrives to bring cooler weather to start the workweek. Until then, we have one more warm day in the low 80s on your Sunday.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get updates and alerts in your area.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Warm, evening storm. High: 75, Low: 59

MONDAY: A.m. rain with front. High: 69, Low: 56

TUESDAY: Cloudy, cooler. High: 60, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 65, Low: 45

THURSDAY: 10 degrees above average. High: 75, Low: 49

FRIDAY: Stays warm. High: 79, Low: 57