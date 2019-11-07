Snow possible in Poconos Thursday, rest of the area Tuesday

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking the potential for snow in our area over the next week.

Thursday night, most of the area will be seeing rain beginning in the afternoon. However, some areas in the Pocono Mountains could see their first snowflakes of the season.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio says some of those Pocono towns could see about an inch of snow Thursday night once the flakes start falling later in the evening.

Next week’s forecast is where things really get interesting.

An even stronger cold front is expected to move into the area Tuesday and bring rain with it. That rain could turn into accumulating snow as we get into the evening.

Before the flakes fall on Tuesday, the Delaware Valley will be dealing with bitter cold temperatures over the weekend.

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are only expected to reach the mid-40s. Saturday morning will be our coldest of the season with low temperatures in the mid-20s as the first cold front moves in.