Snow squalls could blow across I-80 corridor

Snow squalls on Wednesday could cause some problems for motorists and homeowners in northwest New Jersey who are already dealing with troubles from a wintry mix of rain and snow, the National Weather Service said.

There was a chance for brief, intense snow to develop, especially along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor, forecasters said.

Gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph could also hit the area, damaging trees and creating more power outages where ice accumulations from Tuesday remain, forecasters said.

JCP&L and PSE&G were reporting nearly 5,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in the state. Most of those customers were in Morris and Essex counties.

