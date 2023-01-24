Weather Authority: Storm to bring burst of snow, rain midday Wednesday

Wednesday morning is starting off chilly, but a storm making its way to the Delaware Valley will bring a burst of snow and rain in the middle of the day.

Berks, Monroe, Northampton and Berks Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until the early afternoon.

Other counties in the area will see mostly rain as the storm passes through.

Areas near the shore are under a wind advisory from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., as gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Precipitation will begin to move in around 9 a.m., and by 2 p.m., most of the area will be experiencing rain.

Downpours will be heavy at times during the evening, with the possibility of a thunderstorm moving through.

By midnight all precipitation will be out of the forecast, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Looking ahead, Thursday will be dry but have blustery winds, as Friday is set to be sunny and chilly.

For the weekend, conditions will warm up slightly to the 50s and remain dry as local fans celebrate the Eagles.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Snow, rain & windy. High: 47, Low: 28

THURSDAY: Blustery day. High: 46, Low: 41

FRIDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 44, Low: 33

SATURDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 50, Low: 31

SUNDAY: Dry for the Birds. High: 52, Low: 35

MONDAY: Morning showers, afternoon sun. High: 47, Low: 39

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 46, Low: 36