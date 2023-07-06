Weather Authority: Storm chances remain ahead of hot, stormy weekend

The humidity remains across the Delaware Valley into the weekend, while storms pop up around the region.

Due to storms in Berks and Chester counties Friday afternoon, a daily rainfall record was set at Reading Regional Airport, with 2.39 inches falling, breaking the old record of 2.10 inches set in 1984.

The National Weather Service, in a tweet, said close to six inches of rain fell in Chester County, near Exton, Friday afternoon.

Looking at other elements of the forecast, the first heatwave of the summer has occurred, with Wednesday, Thursday and Friday high temperatures all reaching 90 plus degrees each day.

Looking ahead, the weekend is set to be warm with more unsettled storms.

Saturday's storms will be scattered before more consistent and severe storm activity happens Sunday evening.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 73

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 83

SUNDAY: Scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 70

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 83, Low: 70

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 89, Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot. High: 91, Low: 71

THURSDAY: Pop-up storm. High: 90, Low: 72