Weather Authority: Stretch of 80-degree temperatures continues ahead of seasonable spring weekend

The stretch of days with temperatures in the 80s is continuing, setting up for a seasonable spring weekend in the Delaware Valley.

The temperatures are bringing near-record heat to the area, as the Philadelphia area reached 89 degrees on this day in 1977.

Thursday's temperatures could reach or beat the records, with most of the area slated to see temps in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

High pressure is the weather maker, keeping an area of rain to the south before rain moves into the forecast Saturday.

Looking ahead, Friday will be another day with temperatures in the 80s.

Temps will drop to the 70s over the weekend, with some unsettled rain moving in.

Next week, temperatures will return to the 60s with some rain to start the week and sunshine midweek.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Sunny, very warm. High: 87, Low: 61

FRIDAY: Stays warm. High: 85, Low: 60

SATURDAY: Scattered storms, cooler. High: 70, Low: 62

SUNDAY: Sunny, later storms. High: 76, Low: 59

MONDAY: A.M. showers, cooler. High: 67, Low: 57

TUESDAY: Spring sunshine. High: 60, Low: 47

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 66, Low: 43