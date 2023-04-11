Weather Authority: Summer-like stretch continues into Thursday

Wednesday began a flirtation with summer-like conditions and near record-breaking temperatures for the next several days. Temps in most locales across the region soared into the mid-80s, under mostly sunny skies.

The dry pattern, with the above-average warmth, low humidity and brisk winds, elevate the wildfire risk across the area. A Red Flag Warning has been posted until 8 p.m. for all eastern Pennsylvania counties, both in the Delaware Valley and Lehigh Valley.

Another big concern is tree pollen, as levels remain high Thursday and Friday. With the rain chances, pollen should moderate over the weekend.

Overnight will cool to the mid to upper 50s, under clear skies and very little wind.

Thursday and Friday will see temps rise higher, into the mid to upper 80s and feeling more like July.

Over the weekend, scattered showers are expected to move through the area on Saturday afternoon and some may linger into Sunday and Monday.

The rain will help drop temperatures back to a more average April-like scenario for next week.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get updates and alerts in your area.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 61

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 86, Low: 59

FRIDAY: Stays warm. High: 87, Low: 61

SATURDAY: Showers, a storm. High: 75, Low: 59

SUNDAY: Late day storm. High: 76, Low: 55

MONDAY: Cooler with front. High: 64, Low: 47

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 65, Low: 45