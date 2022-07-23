Summer Sizzle: Heat to reach record-highs with 100-degree temperatures this weekend

Keep cool and stay hydrated - the heat wave is here to stay this weekend!

The weekend is already off to a hot start with temperatures reach a high of 98 by Saturday afternoon.

But, Sunday is even hotter! Temperatures are set to reach a record-breaking 100 degrees. The warmest weather in a decade with the last 100-degree day hitting the area in 2012.

Lots of sun all weekend, along with lots of humidity. That humid weather carries through until Monday when strong storms are expected to bring some relief for the rest of the week.

Get ready for Tuesday - when the heat wave is finally set to break!

___

SATURDAY: Sunny, humid. High: 98.

SUNDAY: Record-setting temperatures. High: 100. Low: 80

MONDAY: Strong storms, extremely Humid. High: 96. Low: 82

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, less Humid. High: 86. Low: 76

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 90. Low: 72

THURSDAY: Evening storms. High: 92. Low: 78

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 88. Low: 76