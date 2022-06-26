Summer Sizzle: Hot and humid Sunday as temperatures reach 92 degrees

More scorching summer weather brings this weekend to a close!

Hot and humid weather is here to stay Sunday as those sunny skies bring a high of 92 degrees around the Delaware Valley.

However, temperatures begin to drop Monday as scattered thunderstorms roll in to start the week. Temperature are set to reach 82 degrees, with a low of 72 degrees.

The cooler weather sticks around for most of the week with temperatures in the 80s, until it starts to warm up again for another hot, summer weekend!

___

SUNDAY: Sunny, humid. High: 92.

MONDAY: Scattered storms. High: 82. Low: 72

TUESDAY: Less Humid. High: 80. Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 84. Low: 62

THURSDAY: Warming up. High: 90. Low: 68

FRIDAY: Humid again. High: 90. Low: 70

SATURDAY: Evening storms High: 88. Low: 72