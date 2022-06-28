Weather Authority: Sunny, pleasant Tuesday to lead into humid summer sizzle

Tuesday was sunny with blue skies all across the Delaware Valley, but the heat will start to return Wednesday before a hot, humid Independence Day weekend.

Philadelphia can expect high temperatures in the upper 80s on Wednesday.

Thursday's temperatures will start to heat up to the 90 degrees with some mild humidity late in the evening.

Friday will be hot and humid with temperatures at 94, leading up to scattered storms on Saturday.

Some leftover showers will pop up on Sunday morning, but you can pull out the grill to celebrate the Fourth of July as things clear up Sunday afternoon.

The Fourth of July is expected to be sunny and warm with temperatures lingering at 86.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 86, Low: 64

THURSDAY: Warming up. High: 90, Low: 68

FRIDAY: Hot, humid. High: 94, Low: 72

SATURDAY: PM scattered storms. High: 92, Low: 74

SUNDAY: Early showers. High: 84, Low: 68

MONDAY: Independence Day. High: 86, Low: 68

TUESDAY: Still humid. High: 88, Low: 70