Weather Authority: Sunny start to Sunday, clouds pour in by afternoon

As the skies continue to clear tonight, we'll drop down to the low 30s.

Enjoy the sunny skies on your Sunday morning because the sunshine is on borrowed time. Speaking of time, our new sunrise time is 7:18 AM.

The clouds will increase throughout the day, and we're cloudy by the now 7:05 p.m. sunset.

Showers roll in Sunday night, and there will be snow for parts of Berks County and the Lehigh Valley. Plan for a dusting by Monday morning in those spots.

Monday's a wet and chilly day. It'll rain just about all day, and it's windy. Temps will be in the mid 40s.

While the cold and windy weather sticks around for the middle of the week, we close the week with mild weather. St. Patrick's Day will see a high of 56, under partly cloudy skies. We will all do a jig.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies. Low: 29

SUNDAY: Becoming cloudy. High: 48, Low: 38

MONDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 48, Low: 32

TUESDAY: Windy, cold. High: 40, Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Still windy. High: 44, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Less wind. High: 52, Low: 36

FRIDAY: St. Patrick's Day. High: 56, Low: 48



