Weather Authority: Temperatures bouncing back into the 80s for pleasant spring Friday

Friday's conditions will create a perfect spring day with high temperatures.

The spring conditions will also come with high levels of tree pollen, which will linger between medium and high levels until early next week.

High pressure remains in control, keeping conditions sunny and dry as temperatures climb to the low 80s.

Looking ahead, Saturday will begin pleasant and dry before rain moves in during the evening hours.

Rain will continue during the overnight hours, with a chance for a thunderstorm or heavy downpours.

By 7 a.m., showers are expected to be out of the area, leaving the rest of the day sunny and mild.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Back to the 80s. High: 82, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Warm, late rain. High: 77, Low: 57

SUNDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 65, Low: 50

MONDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 59, Low: 45

TUESDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 60, Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Spring sunshine. High: 65, Low: 44

THURSDAY: April showers. High: 63, Low: 46