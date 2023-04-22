Weather Authority: Temperatures sink setting up cooler, seasonable Sunday

Severe weather provided a good soaking of rain and a great deal of lightning Saturday evening and now temperatures are dropping as a cold front moves through.

A line of strong storms crossed over our region Saturday evening, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. A few spots got some hail as the line crossed. Burlington County had reports of half an inch to inch size hail, while Atlantic County had reports of dime-sized hail.

The line of storms marked a cold front, so cooler weather is on the way for, literally, the rest of the month.

Tonight, the showers end and the skies will turn clear by late in the night. We'll drop to the upper 40s in the Pennsylvania suburbs and low 50s in Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey.

Enjoy a nice sunny sky at the 6:13 sunrise on Sunday.

The sunny skies stay all day. In the late afternoon, you'll notice a breeze kick up. Highs only make it to the mid 60s, which by the way, is typical for this of the year.

The "back to normal" high temperatures in the 60s stick around for the entire week ahead and for the rest of the month.

Showers return toward the end of the workweek.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain ends. Low: 51

SUNDAY: Typical for April. High: 66, Low: 46

MONDAY: Windy, chilly. High: 60, Low: 40

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 62, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy. High: 66, Low: 48

THURSDAY: A few showers. High: 62, Low: 50

FRIDAY: Some showers. High: 62, Low: 48