Weather Authority: Thursday to be sunny, seasonable before blustery winds, bitter cold conditions move in

As dangerous freezing rain and snow continue to pound southern states, the Delaware Valley will stay dry, but bitter cold conditions are on the way.

Temperatures across the area range in the teens and 20s Thursday morning, but sunshine will help bring temps up to the 40s.

On Friday, wind gusts will reach up to 40 mph in some parts, with temperatures dropping throughout the day.

Temperatures will then begin to take a plunge, making for a bitter cold Saturday with lows in the teens and highs below 30.

By Sunday, temperatures will begin to warm up and return to the 50s throughout next week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Groundhog Day. High: 42, Low: 25

FRIDAY: Brisk, blustery. High: 32, Low: 26

SATURDAY: Bitter cold. High: 29, Low: 14

SUNDAY: Much milder. High: 47, Low: 26

MONDAY: Back to the 50s. High: 52, Low: 36

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 54, Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Still mild. High: 55, Low: 43