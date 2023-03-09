Weather Authority: Thursday to be sunny before storm system brings rain, snow for weekend

Thursday will be a dry and sunny day ahead of a wet weekend, bringing rain and snow to some parts of the Delaware Valley.

Temperatures are starting in the 30s, but wind chills are making it feel like it is in the 20s before rising to the 50s with the help of the sun.

Looking ahead, the global weather model shows precipitation moving into the area Friday evening around 6 p.m. Most areas will experience rain, but elevated areas are set to see some snow.

This model shows the precipitation continuing overnight into Saturday morning, with cold air rushing in and bringing freezing rain and snow to the Philadelphia area.

A separate weather model has the rain lasting until Saturday afternoon.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority Team is monitoring both models.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains and the Lehigh Valley from Friday until Saturday morning.

Another round of precipitation is set to move through the area early Monday morning, making for a messy morning commute.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 52, Low: 32

FRIDAY: P.m. showers. High: 46, Low: 33

SATURDAY: Early rain & snow. High: 47, Low: 37

SUNDAY: Early mix to rain. High: 50, Low: 31

MONDAY: High: 47, Low: 38

TUESDAY: High: 42, Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: High: 44, Low: 28