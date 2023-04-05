Weather Authority: Thursday to see warm temperatures in the 80s with chance for severe storms

After a warm seasonable Wednesday in the Delaware Valley, temperatures will get even warmer Thursday ahead of a stormy afternoon.

The morning is starting cloudy, with temperatures in the upper 50s across the area.

By 11 a.m., temperatures are expected to be in the 70s before they rise all the way up to the 80s.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says a cold front will move through the area during the afternoon hours, bringing rain that has a chance of including severe conditions.

After a first line of rain in the early afternoon, a second round of storms will make its way through the southern part of the area around 6 p.m., forecasters say.

Parts of Delaware and southern New Jersey will see an increased risk of severe thunderstorms.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get updates and alerts in your area.

The risk of severe storms caused the Phillies' to postpone opening day to Friday, which will be much more seasonable for this time of year.

Friday's high temperatures will reach the 60s with breezier conditions.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be even cooler and cloudy, while Easter is set to be sunny and in the upper 50s.

After the holiday weekend, temperatures will rebound, bouncing back up into the 60s and 70s.

________

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Late-day storms. High: 82, Low: 55

FRIDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 60, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Cloudy cooler. High: 53, Low: 40

SUNDAY: Easter. High: 58, Low: 37

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 63, Low: 38

TUESDAY: Back to the 70s. High: 70, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Warming up. High: 77, Low: 49