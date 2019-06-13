Tornado warning issued for multiple counties Thursday evening, as torrential rain pours over Delaware Valley

article

Strong storms brought torrential rain Thursday evening and prompted multiple tornado warnings.

Tornado warnings were issued for Delaware County, Pennsylvania as well as Salem, Camden, Burlington and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for multiple counties in Delaware until 11:45 p.m. Thursday and until 12 a.m. Friday morning in Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties.

