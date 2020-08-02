Tornado warning issued for portions Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton Counties

article

A tornado warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Northwestern Bucks County, south central Northampton and Southeastern Lehigh County until 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

A thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was near Pleasant Valley, Pennsylvania and moving northeast at 15 mph.

Locations in the possible path of this storm Easton, Bethlehem, Pleasant Valley, Old Orchard and Richlandtown.

Included in the path are Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania near mile markers 64 and between mile marker 66 and 73.

Advertisement

Get the latest weather information by downloading the FOX 29 Weather Authority app, here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP