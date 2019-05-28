Tornado Watch for several Pennsylvania and New Jersey counties expires

article

A Tornado Watch for several Pennsylvania and New Jersey counties has expired. Storms may stick around all the way through Thursday before drying out for the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s and upper-70s for the remainder of the week.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies ahead of storms. High: 83 Low: 71

THURSDAY: Warm, storms. High: 88 Low: 67

FRIDAY: Nice and sunny. High: 80 Low: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80 Low: 65