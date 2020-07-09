Tropical Storm conditions, heavy rain spreading northward along coast

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Fay is now packing 60 mph sustained winds and will bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with some areas reaching up to 7 inches, near and along its track.

Earlier this morning, a Tropical Storm Warning was extended southward to Delaware. The warning includes coastal counties and runs all of the way to Rhode Island.

The low pressure system became a tropical storm Thursday off the coast of North Carolina and is still moving to north, now at a pace of 12 mph, up from 10 mph earlier this morning. The minimum pressure remains steady at 999 mb.

The 60 mph sustained winds were reported Friday morning by reconnaisance aircraft. Tropical-storm-force winds still extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the storm's center, which was reported to be about 40 miles south-southest of Cape May, N.J., at 11 a.m.

A weather station at Lewes, Del., recently reported a sustained wind of 40 mph and a wind gust of 50 mph.

Little change in strength is expected while the storm remains over water. Weakening should begin once it moves inland.

"On the forecast track, the center of Fay is forecast to move near the mid-Atlantic coast this afternoon and evening and move inland over the mid-Atlantic and northeast United States tonight and Saturday.," the latest advisory says.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly says the storm has "wobbled" over the past few hours but could make landfall in Cape May or Atlantic counties within the next few hours.

Flash Flood Warnings are now being posted for parts of South Jersey and Delaware. Move to higher ground if you are in a low-lying area. Flash Flood Watches remain in effect for much fo the area farther inland.

Dangerous rip currents are also expected, and small craft advisories are posted for the Delaware Bay, where rough seas and gusting winds are expected.

National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center puts the heaviest rain and highest storm totals over much of South Jersey as well as parts of southeastern Pennsylvania.

The highest observed rainfall total so far this morning was still to our south in Ocean City, Md., where they had seen 5.34 inches of rain by around 10:30 a.m.

FOX 29's Sue Serio said Tropical Storm Fay's heavy rain and high winds will impact us all day. Watch out for flooded roads.

"Remember: Turn around. Don't Drown," Serio tweeted. "Gusty winds will add to the misery of the day. Good news: This is a one-day only event. Fay should be exiting our area by sunset."

Keep checking the forecast for the latest details. There is also the threat of isolated tornadoes associated with the tropical storm.

Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

After Friday's rain, weekend temps will be right back in the 90s, potentially kicking off another heat wave as we take a look at the forecast early next week.

