Tropical Storm Fay brings heavy rains, strong winds to area

A Tropical Storm Warning has been expanded southward as Fay brings gusty winds and heavy rain bands ashore Friday morning.

The National Hurricane Center's special advisory at 8 a.m. was issued because tropical storm conditions are now expected to occur over portions of the Delaware coast as well as New Jersey and points to the north.

The low pressure system became a tropical storm Thursday off the coast of North Carolina and continues moving due north, now pacing at 10 mph. The max sustained winds are blowing at 50 MPH, and the minimum pressure is 999 mb.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.

Advertisement

A wind gust to 39 mph was recorded before 8 a.m. at Lewes, Del.

Little change in strength is expected while the storm remains over water. Weakening should begin once it moves inland.

"On the forecast track, the center of Fay is forecast to move near the mid-Atlantic coast today and move inland over the mid-Atlantic or the northeast United States late tonight or on Saturday," the latest advisory says.

Dangerous rip currents are also expected, and small craft advisories are posted for Delaware and the Delaware Bay, where rough seas and gusting winds are expected.

Flash Flood Warnings are now being posted for parts of South Jersey and Delaware. Move to higher ground if you are in a low-lying area. Flash Flood Wathes remain in effect for much fo the area.

MORE DETAILS: Latest Watches And Warnings

GET ALERTS: FOX 29 Weather Authority App

National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center puts the heaviest rain and highest storm totals over much of South Jersey as well as parts of eastern Pennsylvania.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says totals of 1 to 4 inches are possible across much of our viewing area. Heavy rain in a short period of time can quickly cause streams to flow over their banks and flood roadways.

Motorists are advised to turn around if they see flooding on the road. Keep checking the forecast for the latest details.

There is also the threat of isolated tornadoes associated with the tropical storm.

For weather alerts based on your location and others that you can set yourself, download the FOX 29 Weather App for Apple or Android devices.

Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

After Friday's rain, weekend temps will be right back in the 90s, potentially kicking off another heat wave as we take a look at the forecast early next week.

You can watch our latest forecast on Good Day Philadelphia, or catch our live streams and show replays anytime at FOX29.com/live or in our mobile apps.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

Ocean City residents, businesses brace for Tropical Storm Fay

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP