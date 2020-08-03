Tropical storm warnings issued for parts of N.J., Del. as Isaias approaches

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of New Jersey and Delaware as Isaias makes its way northward.

On Sunday, tropical storm watches were issued for most of the Delaware Valley.

Isaias was forecast to become a hurricane Monday as it neared landfall in the Carolinas after bands of heavy rain from the tropical storm lashed Florida's east coast.

The warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected within the next 36 hours. Forecasters say there is the potential for winds of 45 to 55 mph with gusts to 75 mph from Tuesday morning into Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

Those winds could down trees and power lines. The storm is packing heavy rain that could cause moderate flooding in parts.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

A storm surge could cause problems until Wednesday morning mainly along the shoreline and in low-lying areas.

Isaias is whipping up the waves and there are strong rip currents.

Moderate beach erosion is expected.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP