Weather Authority: Warm overnight sets up near record-breaking temps for Friday

Thursday saw many records broken across the region as temperatures soared into the upper 80s, as a summer pattern is set until the weekend.

Overnight into Friday will continue to remain mild, with lows only dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s, setting up Friday as a near record-breaking day, with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching to the middle 80s.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get updates and alerts in your area.

Rainfall returns Saturday as the region will see scattered showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Temps will only hit the lower 70s.

Sunday also sees the chance for thunderstorms late in the day, and highs in the mid-70s.

More seasonable temperatures return next week, with dry conditions after some possible rain Monday morning.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 61

FRIDAY: Stays warm. High: 86, Low: 61

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 72, Low: 58

SUNDAY: Cloudy, evening storm. High: 74, Low: 57

MONDAY: A.M. rain with front. High: 67, Low: 47

TUESDAY: Cloudy, cooler. High: 62, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 65, Low: 48