Weather Authority: Warming trend continues Wednesday ahead of cloudy, rainy Thursday

Wednesday is set to be a mild and sunny day in the Delaware Valley ahead of showers that will move through the area on Thursday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says a line of precipitation is moving through parts of Cape May County in New Jersey and Sussex County in Delaware.

Temperatures are starting in the 30s and 40s, but slow wind speeds will keep things mild as temperatures rise to the 50s.

Looking ahead, Thursday will also be warm, but clouds and showers will move into the forecast.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with temps near 60 degrees, sun and a slight breeze.

Temperatures will drop for a cooler Super Bowl weekend before rebounding just in time for Valentine's Day.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 54, Low: 40

THURSDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 57, Low: 33

FRIDAY: Breezy, mild. High: 58, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Much chillier. High: 47, Low: 38

SUNDAY: Super Bowl Sunday. High: 44, Low: 34

MONDAY: Back to the 50s. High: 53, Low: 37

TUESDAY: Valentine's Day. High: 56, Low: 38