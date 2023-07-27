Weather Alert: Advisories, warnings issued as dangerous heat overtakes Delaware Valley

The Delaware Valley is experiencing extreme heat as a heatwave envelopes the area into Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued several heat advisories and warnings for the Delaware Valley through Saturday evening as dangerous heat sits over the region.

Friday, high temperatures will reach into the upper 90s, and will feel hotter than 100 degrees. It is a dangerous heat situation, so check on elderly neighbors and stay indoors in air conditioning as much as possible.

Looking ahead, Saturday will see a line of what could be nasty storms ahead of a cold front which will bring relief Sunday, when temperatures drop to the 80s and set up a week full of seasonable conditions and sunshine.

Tips to beat the heat

Slow down

If using a fan for relief, open the windows

Stay in air conditioning when possible

Wear lightweight clothing

Close curtains and blinds

Drink plenty of water

Take care of the elderly, small children and pets

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm. Low: 74

FRIDAY: Feels like 107 degrees. High: 96, Low: 76

SATURDAY: Late-day storms. High: 94, Low: 78

SUNDAY: Not as hot. High: 83, Low: 72

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 65

TUESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 83, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 66