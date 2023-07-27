Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 6:00 AM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Warren County, Warren County

Weather Alert: Advisories, warnings issued as dangerous heat overtakes Delaware Valley

FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley is experiencing extreme heat as a heatwave envelopes the area into Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued several heat advisories and warnings for the Delaware Valley through Saturday evening as dangerous heat sits over the region.

Friday, high temperatures will reach into the upper 90s, and will feel hotter than 100 degrees. It is a dangerous heat situation, so check on elderly neighbors and stay indoors in air conditioning as much as possible.

Looking ahead, Saturday will see a line of what could be nasty storms ahead of a cold front which will bring relief Sunday, when temperatures drop to the 80s and set up a week full of seasonable conditions and sunshine. 

Tips to beat the heat 

  • Slow down
  • If using a fan for relief, open the windows
  • Stay in air conditioning when possible
  • Wear lightweight clothing
  • Close curtains and blinds
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Take care of the elderly, small children and pets

Hot water hazards to keep an eye on as temperatures climb

Friday's temperatures are expected to reach the 90s for the first time this year. FOX 29's Jenn Frederick chats with FOX 29 meteorologist Drew Anderson about hot weather hazards.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm. Low: 74

FRIDAY: Feels like 107 degrees. High: 96, Low: 76

SATURDAY: Late-day storms. High: 94, Low: 78

SUNDAY: Not as hot. High: 83, Low: 72

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 65

TUESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 83, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 66