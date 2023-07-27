Weather Alert: Extreme heat continues in the Delaware Valley until Saturday night
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley is experiencing extreme heat as a heatwave envelopes the area into Saturday.
The National Weather Service issued several heat advisories and warnings for the Delaware Valley through Saturday evening as dangerous heat sits over the region.
According to FOX 29's Sue Serio, the area is under an excessive heat warning due to temperatures that will feel hotter than 100 degrees Friday and Saturday.
Forecasters say there could be pop-up storms that move through the area Friday afternoon.
The City of Philadelphia has issued a Heat Health Emergency in effect until Saturday at 8 p.m. This activates the city's emergency heat programs, which include cooling centers, home visits by field teams and enhanced daytime outreach for those in homeless situations.
The PCA Heatline will be open between 8:30 a.m. and midnight both Friday and Saturday for anyone experiencing issues. The number is 215-765-9040.
Tips to beat the heat
- Slow down
- If using a fan for relief, open the windows
- Stay in air conditioning when possible
- Wear lightweight clothing
- Close curtains and blinds
- Drink plenty of water
- Take care of the elderly, small children and pets
Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will see another day of high temperatures and afternoon storms.
Conditions are expected to cool down and become more seasonable by Sunday.
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
FRIDAY: Hottest day. High: 96, Low: 77
SATURDAY: Late-day storms. High: 93, Low: 78
SUNDAY: Not as hot. High: 83, Low: 70
MONDAY: Low humidity. High: 82, Low: 66
TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 82, Low: 65
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 65
THURSDAY: Storm chance. High: 83, Low: 66