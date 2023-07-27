Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 6:00 AM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Warren County, Warren County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County

Weather Alert: Hot, hazy Thursday prompts heat advisory for area ahead of severe afternoon storms

PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley will see an active weather day Thursday thanks to extreme heat and storms. 

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the area is under a heat advisory until Friday at 6 a.m. due to high temperatures that will feel hotter than 100 degrees. 

Temperatures in the Philadelphia area could reach triple digits by 1 p.m., forecasters say. 

The FOX 29 Weather Team says storms will move into the area during the afternoon hours. 

Weather Authority: Thursday, 5 a.m. forecast

FOX 29's Sue Serio has your Thursday morning weather forecast.

The storms bring a high risk of flooding and high winds, a moderate risk of hail and a low risk of tornadoes, forecasters say. 

Looking ahead, temperatures will climb even higher on Friday and continue to linger in the 90s on Saturday. 

Relief will come on Sunday, when temperatures drop to the 80s and set up a week full of seasonable conditions and sunshine. 

Tips to beat the heat 

  • Slow down
  • Stay in air conditioning when possible
  • Wear lightweight clothing
  • Close curtains and blinds
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Take care of the elderly, small children and pets

Hot water hazards to keep an eye on as temperatures climb

Friday's temperatures are expected to reach the 90s for the first time this year. FOX 29's Jenn Frederick chats with FOX 29 meteorologist Drew Anderson about hot weather hazards.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Steamy, afternoon storms. High: 94, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Feels like 107 degrees. High: 96, Low: 76

SATURDAY: Late-day storms. High: 94, Low: 78

SUNDAY: Not as hot. High: 83, Low: 72

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 65

TUESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 83, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 66