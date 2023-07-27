Weather Alert: Hot, hazy Thursday prompts heat advisory for area ahead of severe afternoon storms

The Delaware Valley will see an active weather day Thursday thanks to extreme heat and storms.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the area is under a heat advisory until Friday at 6 a.m. due to high temperatures that will feel hotter than 100 degrees.

Temperatures in the Philadelphia area could reach triple digits by 1 p.m., forecasters say.

The FOX 29 Weather Team says storms will move into the area during the afternoon hours.

The storms bring a high risk of flooding and high winds, a moderate risk of hail and a low risk of tornadoes, forecasters say.

Looking ahead, temperatures will climb even higher on Friday and continue to linger in the 90s on Saturday.

Relief will come on Sunday, when temperatures drop to the 80s and set up a week full of seasonable conditions and sunshine.

Tips to beat the heat

Slow down

Stay in air conditioning when possible

Wear lightweight clothing

Close curtains and blinds

Drink plenty of water

Take care of the elderly, small children and pets

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Steamy, afternoon storms. High: 94, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Feels like 107 degrees. High: 96, Low: 76

SATURDAY: Late-day storms. High: 94, Low: 78

SUNDAY: Not as hot. High: 83, Low: 72

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 65

TUESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 83, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 66