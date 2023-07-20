Weather Alert: Tornado Warning issued for parts of Delaware as storms pass over region

Storms moving across the region are making for a messy Friday morning in the Delaware Valley.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Delaware until 7:45 a.m.

In addition to the warning for the Delaware beaches, the Delaware Valley is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 a.m.

>>If you want to see if there is weather affecting your Friday route check our interactive radar that zooms down to street level.

Radar shows lightning and heavy downpours moving across the area between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

After morning showers subside, temperatures will rise to the 80s before storms return for some areas in the early afternoon.

Looking ahead, the weekend is expected to be sunny and dry with temperatures in the upper 80s and low humidity.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Evening storms. High: 85, Low: 72

SATURDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 86, Low: 68

SUNDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88, Low: 67

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88, Low: 69

TUESDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 88, Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Back to the 90s. High: 90, Low: 71

THURSDAY: Even hotter. High: 93, Low: 73