Weather Alert: Thunderstorm, flood warnings issued for several counties as severe storms move through area

What started as a dry morning in the Delaware Valley has turned into an afternoon with severe storms bringing rain, tornado risks and hail.

Increasing cloud clover moved into the area around 11 a.m. before a line of storms hit western Pennsylvania with severe warnings.

By 11 a.m., the National Weather Service began issuing tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for various counties in Pennsylvania, which all expired by noon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for various areas in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority team says the storms have a potential for straight-line winds, which can be more severe than tornado winds.

The FAA says the storms are causing delays at local airports.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Showers & storms. High: 75, Low: 62

SATURDAY: A stray shower. High: 80, Low: 84

SUNDAY: Father's Day. High: 84, Low: 60

MONDAY: Juneteenth. High: 85, Low: 64

TUESDAY: Afternoon shower chance. High: 80, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Summer begins. High: 77, Low: 62

THURSDAY: Scattered showers. High: 78, Low: 60