Weather Alert: Thunderstorm watches posted in advance of possible Saturday severe weather

As we struggle through the heatwave in the Delaware and Lehigh vallies, the region once again faces the possibility of severe weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire Delaware Valley and the entire Lehigh Valley until 9 p.m. Saturday.

The main threat for any of these storms is the possibility of hail, up to quarter-size, as well as damaging wind gusts, up to 70 mph and frequent lightning, along with heavy rain.

Meanwhile, a heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. for the Delaware Valley as dangerous heat sits over the region.

The City of Philadelphia has issued a Heat Health Emergency in effect until Saturday at 8 p.m. This activates the city's emergency heat programs, which include cooling centers, home visits by field teams and enhanced daytime outreach for those in homeless situations.

The PCA Heatline will be open between 8:30 a.m. and midnight both Friday and Saturday for anyone experiencing issues. The number is 215-765-9040.

Tips to beat the heat

Slow down

If using a fan for relief, open the windows

Stay in air conditioning when possible

Wear lightweight clothing

Close curtains and blinds

Drink plenty of water

Take care of the elderly, small children and pets

On the back end of the approaching cold front, temperatures across the region will cool off, seeing highs Sunday in the low to mid 80s. Monday and Tuesday should also be pleasant.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Hot, scattered storms. High: 92, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Less humid. High: 84, Low: 67

MONDAY: Stays nice. High: 83, Low: 66

TUESDAY: Nice start to August. High: 83, Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 83, Low: 66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 84, Low: 72

FRIDAY: Scattered T-storms. High: 82, Low: 67