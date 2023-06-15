Weather Alert: Tornado, thunderstorm warnings issued for several counties as severe storms move through area

What started as a dry morning in the Delaware Valley has turned into an afternoon with severe storms bringing rain, tornado risks and hail.

Increasing cloud clover moved into the area around 11 a.m. before a line of severe storms hit western Pennsylvania with tornado warnings.

By 11 a.m., the National Weather Service began issuing tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for various counties in Pennsylvania.

Tornado Warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Pennsylvania: Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware Counties

Residents in the area where tornado warnings are active are urged to go to their basement or a secure location for safety.

Those who do not have access to a basement should find a room in the center of a residence and stay away from windows.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect for the following area:

Pennsylvania: Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Berks and Philadelphia Counties

New Jersey: Salem and Gloucester Counties

Delaware: Sussex, New Castle and Kent Counties

The FOX 29 Weather Authority team says the storms have a potential for straight-line winds, which can be more severe than tornado winds.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Showers & storms. High: 75, Low: 62

SATURDAY: A stray shower. High: 80, Low: 84

SUNDAY: Father's Day. High: 84, Low: 60

MONDAY: Juneteenth. High: 85, Low: 64

TUESDAY: Afternoon shower chance. High: 80, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Summer begins. High: 77, Low: 62

THURSDAY: Scattered showers. High: 78, Low: 60