Weather Authority: 50 mph wind gusts move in Tuesday ahead of seasonable stretch

A coastal storm moving across the Delaware Valley will lead to a string of wet, blustery weather in the area.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says the northern parts of the region will get hit with snow, while the Philadelphia will just see rain.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Poconos as forecasters say they could see up to a foot of snow.

Thick, hazy fog will be present throughout Monday night until temperatures drop into the 30s overnight.

The storm is expected to pull away by Tuesday as precipitation will slow by the late morning. Snow showers are expected to affect the Poconos throughout much of the day.

Meteorologist Kathy Orr says the most impactful weather factor for the city will be the wind.

While the temperatures will feel rather mild, the tropical storm-force wind gusts will make things feel much cooler.

Winds will reach 45 mph on Wednesday before it slows down on Thursday, making way for the sunshine.

St. Patrick’s Day is expected to be beautiful with temperatures in the 60s and lots of sunshine.

The spring-like weather will only last one day, though, as more showers move in on Saturday.

________

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Gusts up to 50 mph. High: 42, Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Blustery, chilly. High: 45, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Less wind. High: 58, Low: 31

FRIDAY: St. Patrick’s Day! High: 63, Low: 41

SATURDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 55, Low: 50

SUNDAY: Sun, cooler. High: 46, Low: 33

MONDAY: Sunny, seasonable. High: 44, Low: 37