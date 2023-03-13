Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 6:00 PM EDT until TUE 6:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Warren County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM EDT until TUE 6:00 PM EDT, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
from TUE 1:00 PM EDT until WED 12:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Weather Authority: 50 mph wind gusts move in Tuesday ahead of seasonable stretch

By and FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Monday, 5 p.m. update

Meteorologist Kathy Orr has the latest forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - A coastal storm moving across the Delaware Valley will lead to a string of wet, blustery weather in the area. 

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says the northern parts of the region will get hit with snow, while the Philadelphia will just see rain. 

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Poconos as forecasters say they could see up to a foot of snow. 

Thick, hazy fog will be present throughout Monday night until temperatures drop into the 30s overnight. 

The storm is expected to pull away by Tuesday as precipitation will slow by the late morning. Snow showers are expected to affect the Poconos throughout much of the day. 

Meteorologist Kathy Orr says the most impactful weather factor for the city will be the wind.

While the temperatures will feel rather mild, the tropical storm-force wind gusts will make things feel much cooler.

Winds will reach 45 mph on Wednesday before it slows down on Thursday, making way for the sunshine.

St. Patrick’s Day is expected to be beautiful with temperatures in the 60s and lots of sunshine. 

The spring-like weather will only last one day, though, as more showers move in on Saturday. 

________

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Gusts up to 50 mph. High: 42, Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Blustery, chilly. High: 45, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Less wind. High: 58, Low: 31

FRIDAY: St. Patrick’s Day! High: 63, Low: 41

SATURDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 55, Low: 50

SUNDAY: Sun, cooler. High: 46, Low: 33

MONDAY: Sunny, seasonable. High: 44, Low: 37