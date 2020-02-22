Weather Authority: A beautiful Sunday is expected for the Philadelphia area

Sunday should bring sunny skies and mild temperatures to Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley.

A high of around 54 degrees is expected.

By Monday, temperatures will reach nearly 60 degrees before dropping back down to a high of 50 degrees on Tuesday.

Precipitation returns to the forecast Tuesday, and is expected to carry over into Thursday.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 54 Low: 30

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 58 Low: 33

TUESDAY: Showers likely. High: 50 Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. High: 52 Low: 45

