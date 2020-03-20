Weather Authority: A clear and cold Saturday night
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area will see a clear and cold Saturday night, which will lead to a cool Sunday.
Skies clear out Saturday night. The low should be around 35, with a "feel like" temperature of 29 degrees.
Sunday will start sunny, but clouds increase through the day. The high should reach 48.
Precipitation will return to the forecast by Monday to kick off the week.
A low pressure system will bring a chilly rain for areas north and west of Philadelphia. A grassy accumulation of snow is likely for the Lehigh Valley, with several inches possible for the Poconos.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 35
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 37
MONDAY: Rain. High: 47 Low: 37
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 39
WEDNESDAY: Showers. High: 56 Low: 44
