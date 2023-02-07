Weather Authority: A Wednesday warm-up with lots of sunshine is in store, ahead of Thursday showers

Philadelphia may not be as warm as the FOX 29 crew is in Arizona, but the Delaware Valley will see mild temperatures throughout the week with just a few brief rain showers.

Meteorologist Kathy Orr says Tuesday's high reached 46, which is warmer than the normal high for this time of year, which sits at 43.

Some late-night showers are expected to hit our area, but will clear as we move in to Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures will stay mild, bottoming out at 40, before they skyrocket into the mid 50s on Wednesday.

The sunshine will finally return with Wednesday's warm-up, making for a pleasant day ahead of more showers on Thursday.

In Phoenix, the FOX 29 crew will be basking in the sun and enjoying temperatures in the upper 70s as Eagles fans prepare for Superbowl weekend.