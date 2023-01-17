Weather Authority: Above average temps expected Wednesday ahead of damp and dreary Thursday

A "changeable stretch of weather" is in store for the Delaware Valley, according to FOX 29's Kathy Orr.

Overnight temperatures are expected to rise overnight with cloudy skies overhead.

Wednesday will be the mildest day this week, with temperatures climbing 10 degrees above normal. Wednesday's high will reach the upper 40s, with some areas even seeing temperatures in the mid 50s. Philadelphia's high will sit at 52.

Some gusty winds are the culprit for the rising temperatures, but rain is expected to move in during the early hours on Thursday, unsettling things across the area.

A calm and quiet Friday will follow after Thursday's wet weather.

As the weekend approaches, the sunshine will return with some seasonably chilly temperatures, making it a perfect day to watch the Eagles take on the Giants in South Philadelphia.

Rain could return by Sunday, so Kathy Orr advises you to keep that raincoat handy!

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and mild. High: 52, Low: 41

THURSDAY: Damp and dreary. High: 47, Low: 38

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 49, Low: 42

SATURDAY: Sunny, chilly. Go Birds! High: 45, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Rainy mix. High: 45, Low: 31

MONDAY: A.m. rain/snow. High: 45, Low: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 46, Low: 31