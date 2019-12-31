Weather Authority: AM clouds, PM sun for New Year's Eve

The Philadelphia area is slated for a dry and mild New Year's Eve.

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday morning, followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Temperatures should top out around 49 degrees and will hit a low of about 33 degrees by midnight.

New Year's Day will see lower temperatures, with a high of 42 degrees for the Mummers Parade. Mostly sunny skies are expected.

Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-50s beginning Thursday.

Precipitation returns to the forecast in the form of some rain showers Friday and Saturday.

___

TUESDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 49 Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 42 Low: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 51 Low: 42

FRIDAY: Rain. High: 55 Low: 50

SATURDAY: Showers. High: 56 Low: 36

___

