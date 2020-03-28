Weather Authority: AM clouds, PM sun Monday with warmer temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of sun and clouds Monday amid a rise in temperatures.

The early morning hours will start cloudy. Clouds will break by 9 a.m. and rise into the 50s.

Conditions will continue to improve as the day progresses, with afternoon highs in the 60s. Sun is expected to return to the forecast by Monday afternoon.

Similar sunny conditions will continue Tuesday, with cooler temperatures. Temperatures will barely make it into the 50s.

MONDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 63 Low: 43

TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 49 Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 54 Low: 36

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 57 Low: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 43

