Weather Authority: AM clouds, PM sun Sunday; wintry mix Monday

The Philadelphia area is slated for morning clouds Sunday ahead of afternoon sun.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 47 degrees.

Windy conditions Sunday will carry over into Monday, when temperatures will drop further. A high of only 35 degrees is expected.

Snow showers and a wintry mix are also in the forecast for Monday.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

Snow may begin early Monday morning from the southwest, spreading northeast by late morning before a possible wintry mix. Snow is eventually expected to switch to rain.

SUNDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 47 Low: 33

MONDAY: Rain/snow. High: 35 Low: 34

TUESDAY: Rain. High: 40 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 38 Low: 19

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 29 Low: 21