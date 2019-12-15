Weather Authority: AM clouds, PM sun Sunday; wintry mix Monday
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for morning clouds Sunday ahead of afternoon sun.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 47 degrees.
Windy conditions Sunday will carry over into Monday, when temperatures will drop further. A high of only 35 degrees is expected.
Snow showers and a wintry mix are also in the forecast for Monday.
FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall
Advertisement
Snow may begin early Monday morning from the southwest, spreading northeast by late morning before a possible wintry mix. Snow is eventually expected to switch to rain.
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
-----
SUNDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 47 Low: 33
MONDAY: Rain/snow. High: 35 Low: 34
TUESDAY: Rain. High: 40 Low: 29
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 38 Low: 19
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 29 Low: 21