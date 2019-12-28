Weather Authority: AM fog, PM sun Saturday with mild temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for morning fog ahead of afternoon sun Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 53 degrees. On Sunday, temperatures will dip to a high of around 48 degrees.

Precipitation returns to the forecast Sunday in the form of some afternoon rain showers.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

Temperatures will remain in the low 50s until Wednesday, when they will dip to the low 40s.

SATURDAY: AM fog, PM sun. High: 53 Low: 32

SUNDAY: PM rain. High: 48 Low: 43

MONDAY: Rain. High: 52 Low: 39

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 51 Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 43 Low: 30

