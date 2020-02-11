The Philadelphia area is slated for another rainy day Tuesday, though with more mild temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 51 degrees amid periods of rain, particularly in the morning.

Morning rain will return to the forecast on Thursday.

Temperatures will hover between the high 40s and low 50s until a cold front moves in on Friday, when a high of 33 degrees is forecasted.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

Advertisement

TUESDAY: AM rain. High: 51 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45 Low: 38

THURSDAY: Rain. High: 58 Low: 31

FRIDAY: Rain. High: 33 Low: 14

SATURDAY: Rain. High: 33 Low: 26

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live