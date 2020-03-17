Weather Authority: AM showers, PM sun for St. Patrick's Day

The Philadelphia area will see morning showers with mild temperatures for St. Patrick's Day.

Temperatures will reach a high of 61 ahead of slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday.

More showers are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will shoot up to more than 75 degrees Friday before crashing back down to the low 50s on Saturday.

TUESDAY: AM showers. High: 61 Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 59 Low: 45

THURSDAY: AM rain. High: 65 Low: 57

FRIDAY: Showers. High: 76 Low: 48

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 52 Low: 28

