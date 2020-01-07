Weather Authority: AM sun, PM rain to snow Tuesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for some messy weather Tuesday with morning sunshine transitioning to evening rain and snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware from 5 p.m. until midnight.

Not much accumulation is expected, but falling rain and snow could make for poor visibility and slippery roads.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 45 degrees.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

Temperatures will ramp up to 65 degrees on Saturday, up from a high of 35 on Thursday.

Advertisement

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

TUESDAY: PM light rain and snow. High: 45 Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy/windy. High: 41 Low: 22

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 35 Low: 29

FRIDAY: Cloudy. High: 53 Low: 47

SATURDAY: Showers. High: 65 Low: 59

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP