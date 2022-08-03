Weather Authority: Another 90-degree day as fourth heat wave begins on Thursday

The heat is back - and here to stay!

Temperatures are set to hit a high of 92 on Wednesday - making it the 28th day of 90-degree or above weather for 2022.

A cold front is expected to hit the Delaware Valley, and while it won't affect temperatures, it will make the day less humid.

Muggy again on Thursday as the fourth heat wave of the summer begins, lasting several days.

Dangerous heat has already put a heat advisory in place for Thursday and Friday as the feel-like temperature as set to reach triple digits.

___

WEDNESDAY: Less humid. High: 92, Low: 74

THURSDAY: Record Heat. High: 98 Low: 75

FRIDAY: Hot p.m. storms. High: 93, Low: 78

SATURDAY: Still a chance. High: 88, Low: 76

SUNDAY: Hot, humid. High: 92, Low: 77

MONDAY: Hot, humid. High: 93, Low: 78

TUESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 91, Low: 78